Police: 17-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, the Tarpon Springs police said.

Officers say the teen from Pompano Beach was crossing U.S. 19 near Klosterman Road when she was hit by a driver in a Toyota Pickup truck heading northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver left the scene, according to police.

Officers are searching for a 2014-2017 silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck with front-end damage. It was last seen heading northbound on U.S. 19.