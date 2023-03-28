x
Police: 17-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

Police are searching for a 2014-2017 silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck with front-end damage.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, the Tarpon Springs police said.

Officers say the teen from Pompano Beach was crossing U.S. 19 near Klosterman Road when she was hit by a driver in a Toyota Pickup truck heading northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver left the scene, according to police.

Officers are searching for a 2014-2017 silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck with front-end damage. It was last seen heading northbound on U.S. 19.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Cpl. John Gibson or Officer Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.  

