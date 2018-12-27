A Colorado Springs man was ordered to spend 18 years in prison - just two years shy of the maximum sentence - for driving drunk and high in a crash that killed his 4-year-old son.

Christopher Small, 31, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to vehicular homicide DUI in the February one-vehicle crash that killed his son, Lucca.

Small was working at his job in Limon on Feb. 20 when he got off work early and arranged with his ex-wife to pick up his son and daughter from daycare and school in Woodland Park.

Small later told investigators he had two shots of Fireball whisky in Limon. Evidence indicates he was drinking after that as well, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District.

He picked up Lucca in his 2012 Lexus RX350. For some reason he was on Colorado 67 in Douglas County when he lost control on a curve. Lucca, who was in a booster seat in the back, was killed.

Evidence indicated Small was driving 75 mph on the road with a 50 mph speed limit. The road was dry, and conditions were sunny just before 3 p.m, according to the district attorney's office.

There was also no indication that Small ever touched his brakes before the car went off the road.

A blood-alcohol test four hours after the crash came back at 0.098. A lab would have testified that Small was at minimum 0.19 at the time of the crash, which is more than two times the legal limit. The tests also showed 3.5 nanograms of THC.

“My baby did not die: He was killed,” Lucca’s mother, Ashley Whittemore, told the court in a victim impact statement during sentencing. Lucca “laid in the snow with a broken neck, a swollen brain and a stopped heart.”

Douglas County District Court Judge Shay Whittaker, who sentenced Small, also mentioned that Small was on his way to pick up his daughter.

Whittemore’s father, Mike Whittemore, spoke.

“This was not a tragic accident. This was reckless, narcissistic behavior,” he told the judge. “Lucca didn’t die in a horrible accident – he died at the hands of his father.”

Deputy District Attorney Dan Warhola asked the judge for the maximum sentence. He noted that Small was arrested on a DUI charge in November while he was out on bond.

“A father is a provider and a protector. This defendant was the exact opposite of that on Feb. 20,” Warhola said in his sentencing argument. “Killing his own son wasn’t enough to stop him.”

Small’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of mandatory parole.