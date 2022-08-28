19-year-old man accused of pointing rifle at Haines City police officers during traffic stop, authorities say

The incident at the traffic stop reportedly led to a car crash that injured two Haines City police officers.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a rifle at police officers during a traffic stop in Haines City on Saturday at around 5:21 p.m., authorities say.

Robert Lee Smith III was pulled over by law enforcement and when he was stopped, he pointed a rifle at the two officers and then drove away from the scene in a black Toyota, the Haines City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers Jose Ramirez and Gedrick Vargas tried to catch up to the car after it drove away, but their car was struck by another car at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Power Line Road.

Smith continued to drive away even after the crash occurred.

Ramirez and Vargas were transported to a nearby hospital, one of them by helicopter, police say.

Authorities with the Haines City Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Davenport Police Department arrived at the crash to assist the injured officers, people in the other car and the search for Smith, the Facebook post said.

Detectives say they found Smith at his father's home in Poinciana. Deputies reportedly searched the 19-year-old and found about 31.5 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

No rifle was located at the home and Smith refused to tell law enforcement where it was, police say.

The 19-year-old was charged with two felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We are thankful that our officers, and the two innocent civilians, who were injured by the actions of the suspect are in stable condition, and expected to recover from their injuries," Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said in the Facebook post. "I am very grateful for the rapid response from our department and surrounding law enforcement agencies. This incident was brought to a quick and successful resolution because of good police work by all involved. Persistence and teamwork helped take a dangerous criminal off the street in just a few hours."

Police say Ramirez is in the intensive care unit after suffering from a broken arm, facial injuries and brain bleeding from the crash. He is currently in critical, but stable, condition.

Vargas was released from the hospital on Sunday morning after suffering a dislocated shoulder and a broken rib from the incident, authorities say.