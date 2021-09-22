Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700.

DICKINSON, Texas — Police in Dickinson say the investigation into a young woman's shooting death is ongoing after two arrests were made.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning, before 4 a.m., in a neighborhood in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street, police say.

A 911 call alerted them to a shooting in the area.

“Upon arrival Patrol Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper back area,” police stated. “Officers on scene rendered aid to the victim until Dickinson EMS arrived to provide additional medical assistance.”

The victim, identified as Dickinson resident Madison Frazer, was taken to the hospital in Clear Lake where she was pronounced dead.

Late Wednesday, police announced two juvenile suspects were arrested in the case. They are facing a charge of "Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with intent to impair," police stated in a press release.

Further details about the crime were not immediately released. Police noted additional charges could be filed at a later time.

Because the suspects are juvenile, their names were not released.