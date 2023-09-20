2 accused of hanging antisemitic banners on a Florida highway overpass surrender to face charges

The 41-year-old man and 36-year-old woman turned themselves in Tuesday at the Orange County jail in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people accused of hanging banners with swastikas and antisemitic messages on a Florida highway overpass have surrendered to face charges of violating a new state law that makes it a crime to display images on a structure without permission.

The law was passed earlier this year in response to the distribution of antisemitic literature and the projection of racist and antisemitic words on buildings.

According to investigators, a group of people dressed in black and camouflage displayed the banners on an overpass crossing Interstate 4 in Orlando in June. Law enforcement officials said the demonstrators were part of an antisemitic extremist group.