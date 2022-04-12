Police: Largo road rage dispute leads to stabbing, 2 arrests

It came to a head outside a smoothie shop.

LARGO, Fla — A case of road rage ended with a stabbing Tuesday in Largo.

Police say the dangerous ordeal began when people inside two cars became angry with each other while driving along Roosevelt Boulevard.

One car pulled into the parking lot of a local business, where one person went inside and bought a smoothie. As he was coming out, the other car was there.

A girl from the second car began screaming at him and spit on him, according to police. Officers say he responded by dumping the smoothie on her, which caused her to spit on him again.

At that point, authorities say 25-year-old Andrew Armer also got out of the second car and stabbed the guy in the neck, "causing a two-inch laceration." First responders say the guy stumbled back into the smoothie shop and collapsed at the counter.

Two Largo police officers happened to be nearby and detained Armer and the girl, who authorities say had tried to drive away together. Armer was charged with aggravated battery, and the girl is charged with simple battery.