2 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Venice

The two bodies were found with gunshot wounds in a home located in the 900 block of Villas Drive, authorities said.

VENICE, Fla. — A man and woman were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday afternoon in Venice, according to a news release.

The two bodies were found with gunshot wounds in a home located in the 900 block of Villas Drive, authorities said.

Charles D. Payne, 50, is believed to have shot and killed the woman and then shot himself, according to Venice Police Departments' initial findings.

The woman's identity is being withheld due to crime victim privacy laws, authorities noted.

"Our hearts go out to the victim and families who have suffered this loss. We encourage anyone who is in an abusive relationship to seek out help. Resources do exist to help you," authorities wrote in the news release.