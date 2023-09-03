2 hurt, including 13-year-old girl, after shooting in Bradenton, police say

Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 14th Street West.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 14th Street West when the two individuals were fired upon multiple times while standing in the parking lot of their home.

Police say they do not have a suspect at this time, but believe the shots came from a black man in a silver Chevrolet Impala.



The 13-year-old was struck once, and the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Both are hospitalized and their conditions aren’t currently available.

Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.