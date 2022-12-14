2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say

Investigators are searching for the shooter.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after being shot in Tampa Wednesday night, according to police.

At around 6:45 p.m., police responded to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities. An investigation is underway to figure out the motive in the shooting.