2 men accused of rape, murder in Tampa cold case plead not guilty

DNA samples from 1983 rape kits were used to identify the two men in the case, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

TAMPA, Fla — Two men who are already serving life prison sentences for other crimes pleaded not guilty in the cold case murder of Barbara Grams in 1983, according to court documents.

The not guilty pleas from each man come after suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced during a news conference on Aug. 4 that DNA samples of both Amos Robinson, now 59, and Abron Scott, now 57, pointed law enforcement officials to the two men in the death of Grams.

In addition, the two men are also responsible for the 1983 rape and murder of another woman named Linda Lansen, Warren said. He added that the two men committed a spree of rapes that year.

During a 1:30 p.m. arraignment, Scott entered a not guilty plea on Aug. 15, according to court records. Robinson also pleaded not guilty the same day during his arraignment.

A motion was also filed by the Law Office of Julianne M. Holt Public Defender to withdraw from representing Scott and appoint the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to represent him due to a conflict of interest since the public defender also represents the co-defendant.

Scott's next court date is set for Sept. 1 for disposition.

Robinson is currently serving three life sentences in the Florida Department of Corrections. His criminal history includes first-degree murder, kidnapping, two counts of robbery, second-degree murder and third-degree murder. In addition, he's killed two prison inmates.