2 men arrested in Texas in connection to deadly Tampa shooting

Police said the U.S. Marshals Office found the two hiding in a hotel in Brownsville, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people police believe were responsible for a Tampa shooting that left one person dead and six others injured have been arrested, Tampa police chief Mary O'Connor announced.

During a news conference Monday, O'Connor said 32-year-old Damaso Bravo and Josue Clavel, 22, were arrested after they were found hiding in a hotel in Brownsville, Texas. Neither Bravo nor Clavel, have any known family members in the Brownsville, Texas area. They're both from Hillsborough County, O'Connor said. At the time of arrest, the U.S. Marshals Office also found about $20,000 in their possession.

Police previously obtained a warrant for Bravo's arrest following the deadly shooting. He was wanted for three counts of aggravated battery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Police were also looking for a second person.

Clavel is facing one charge of first-degree murder, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police believe he pulled the trigger that early Sunday morning. However at this time, the gun used in the shooting is not in police custody.

O'Connor said law enforcement believes the two were going to escape across the southern border had detectives and other law enforcement officials not actively pursued them each day since the shooting on Oct. 9.

In addition, O'Connor revealed that the Tampa Police Department believes Bravo and Clavel are part of the gang, Latin Kings.

At this time, police are working with the authorities in Texas to have the two extradited to Tampa.

O'Connor stressed that community safety is a top priority in the city of Tampa. The 30-year-old man killed in the shooting was visiting from California to attend a friend's wedding. The other six injured were also believed to be a part of the wedding party, according to police.