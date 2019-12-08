TAMPA, Fla. — Two motorcyclists accused of killing the president of a rival motorcycle club during the middle of rush hour on the Suncoast Parkway were found guilty Monday.

Christopher Brian Cosimano, 31, and 52-year-old Michael Dominick Mencher -- who went by the names "Durty" and Pumpkin," respectively -- could spend the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of 44-year-old Paul Anderson, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Their sentencing date has not yet been set.

Provided

Cosimano and Mencher were members of the 69’ers Motorcycle Club, a group involved in an "increasingly violent feud" with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors said the two men followed Anderson for miles in December 2017 on the Suncoast Parkway, with their faces covered and license plates obscured. Upon reaching State Road 54, Cosimano and Mencher are said to have pulled up alongside Anderson's truck and shot him several times.

The two would try to cover up the crime by removing particular markings on their motorcycles and disassembling them, the news release states.

At the time of the murder, Pasco County Sheriff Office Chris Nocco warned the public to be on alert for more violence.

