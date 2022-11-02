Tampa Police searching for 2 people accused of stealing $1K worth of welding cable

Authorities say the pair drove away in a U-Haul.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of welding cable during the early hours on Sunday in Tampa, police say.

The robbery occurred at Flexenial Tampa North Data Center near Parkedge Drive where the two people were captured on video stealing nine spools, each holding 50 feet of the welding cable, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities say one of the two people looks like an older man with a beard and has tattoos on the outside of both upper arms and the other is described as a younger man with a red beard.

The pair reportedly drove away from the scene in a U-Haul with a walrus on the side.