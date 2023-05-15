Police: 2 people arrested in relation to North Port shooting

The person who was shot during the incident is still recovering at a hospital from his wounds, authorities say.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man and woman were arrested after the two were involved in a shooting Sunday morning in North Port, authorities say.

William Walker, 41, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, tampering with evidence, drug possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Gilliana Eichenlaug, 41, was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory.

The person who was shot during the incident is still recovering at a hospital from his wounds, the North Port Police Department said in a news release.

Police say they were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.

Law enforcement says they were able to catch all people who are believed to be involved at the 7-Eleven on Toledo Blade Boulevard in the Publix shopping center plaza.

Authorities believe Walker, Eichenlaug and the person shot were all familiar with each other.