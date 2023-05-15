Police: 2 people arrested in relation to North Port shooting

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man and woman were arrested after the two were involved in a shooting Sunday morning in North Port, authorities say.
William Walker, 41, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, tampering with evidence, drug possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Gilliana Eichenlaug, 41, was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory.
The person who was shot during the incident is still recovering at a hospital from his wounds, the North Port Police Department said in a news release.
Police say they were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.
Law enforcement says they were able to catch all people who are believed to be involved at the 7-Eleven on Toledo Blade Boulevard in the Publix shopping center plaza.
Authorities believe Walker, Eichenlaug and the person shot were all familiar with each other.
The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.