TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Temple Crest neighborhood, a Tampa police spokesperson said.

The shooting happened around 10:52 p.m. Tuesday on the street near North Tangerine Place near East Yukon Street, according to Lt. Ralph Fine.

Fine said a man and a woman were shot. The man went to an area hospital, but authorities did not know if he died before arriving, during transport or after he arrived.

Law enforcement is investigating the case as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

