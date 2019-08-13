PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are responding to a shooting in Port Richey.
It happened Monday evening near Judith Crescent Lane and Meadow Drive.
Deputies said an argument got heated and someone fired at least one round into a car, hitting two of its occupants.
One of the wounded remained on scene with minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, deputies say.
The person who fired the shot is cooperating with deputies.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.
