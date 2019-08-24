COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Two people are dead and at least one officer is hurt following a shooting in South Florida, according to WFOR-TV.

It happened early Saturday morning in the area of Northwest 57th Drive and 43rd Way, the TV station reports. It's not yet known what led up to shots being fired.

Coconut Creek police tell the station two people died and at least two others were hurt, including the officer.

The extent of the officer's injuries is not yet known.

