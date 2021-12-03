2 seriously injured in Clearwater shooting: Police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police say they are currently investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Clearwater Thursday evening.
According to Clearwater Police, the shooting occurred near Jackson Road North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 7:58 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they say a man and a woman were discovered.
Both people were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in serious condition.
Police add that a third person turned up at Morton Plant Hospital with a minor gunshot wound, which is thought to be related to the shooting.
No information on a possible suspect was provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
