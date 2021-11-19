WATCH LIVE: 3 shot in Hinkley High School parking lot

Aurora Police said the victims have been taken to a hospital and the school is doing a phased release of students.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were shot Friday in the parking lot of Hinkley High School, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital, while the third got themselves to a hospital, APD said.

Aurora Public Schools (APS) planned a phased released at 2 p.m., APD said. APS said that all after-school sports and activities were canceled. The school is located at Chambers Road south of East 13th Avenue.

Owners of vehicles inside the crime scene won't be able to get their vehicles right away, APD said.

The high school was on lockdown after the shooting, police said on Twitter.

This is the second shooting this week outside an Aurora high school. Six students were injured in a shooting Monday at a park near Aurora Central High School.

Aurora Mayor spoke to 9NEWS after the shooting and said, "The most important function of government is the protection of its people, and that's what we're going to do. We need to engage all of our stakeholders ... to attack this problem."

He said he spoke with Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday about how the state can help and about state statutes that affect young people. He said that government leaders, faith leaders, law enforcement and parents need to work together on issues of youth violence.

Polis said earlier at a news conference that the shooting victims were in his thoughts and prayers.

"As a state, we need to redouble our efforts to reduce youth violence and improve public safety," he said. "In particular with the two shootings in Aurora, we are going to have renewed focus on reducing youth violence."

This story is developing and will be updated.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

