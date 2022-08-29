TPD: 2 Tampa women accused of burning children with hot pot

One of the children was taken to Saint Joseph's Hospital to be treated for welts and blisters, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women from Tampa are accused of purposely burning children in their care with a hot pot, police say.

Chazay Durant, 24, burned the children intentionally with a hot pot, and another child was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incidents, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Police say they were made aware of the abuse on Aug. 18 when one of the children under the age of 10 showed up at school with blisters, welts and fresh burns marks on their body. The child was then taken to Saint Joseph's Hospital for medical care immediately.

Following an investigation, police say one of the children was burned badly enough that the circular lines on the bottom of the pot were imprinted on the child's skin.

A child protective investigator with the Department and Children and Families was sent to the home to investigate and found out that one of the children under the age of five also had similar burn injuries, police say.

All children were reportedly moved from the home and medically assessed.

Durant and Scott were arrested on Aug. 26. Durant faces two charges of aggravated child abuse and Scott was charged once for aggravated child abuse.