24 car burglaries in 3 days under investigation in Polk County

The sheriff's office is reminding residents in the Highlands City area of Lakeland to lock their car doors.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for several people possibly involved in multiple car break-ins in the Lakeland area.

Between Monday and reporting Thursday, the sheriff's office is investigating 24 car burglaries in the Highland City area. The sheriff's office is reminding these residents to lock their car doors.

Eight burglaries were reported Monday morning, the sheriff's office says and 16 more were reported on Wednesday morning. Many of the burglaries happening in the area of Central Avenue SE along with 1st and 2nd Avenue SE.

Among the items stolen was a rifle with a scope and ammo and a woman's purse with her identification and credit cards.

At this time, detectives are unable to identify the burglars but are hopeful the community will be able to help lead them to an arrest.

There is a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information. Details can be reported to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, or contact Polk County Detective Hannon at 893-499-2400.