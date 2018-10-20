A 25-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery of a man in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood last month, Tampa police said.

Melissa McNutt was arrested Thursday.

Police said Justin Heilig, 34, of Salisbury, N.C., died Sept. 30 at the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound near South Willow Avenue and West Swann Avenue.

Police found a bloody knife and a Pandora bracelet near the scene.

Investigators found McNutt had been with Heilig on the night of his death in Ybor City. He was seen getting into the passenger seat of her 2015 black Nissan Altima, which matched the description of a vehicle seen on surveillance video near the scene.

DNA found on the bracelet matched McNutt, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous information that leads to the identity of a suspect.

