Twenty-six years ago, 12-year-old Jennifer Odom disappeared from her school bus stop in rural Pasco County.

Almost a week later, her body was found in an orange grove in southeast Hernando County. The sheriff's office said the clothing she was wearing was never found.

Investigators said she stepped off her school bus around 3 p.m. and waved goodbye to friends before walking the 200 yards to her home. Children on the bus told detectives they saw a faded blue pickup truck following Jennifer.

Law enforcement said she had been kidnapped and then murdered. The case is still unsolved.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the case still "weighs heavy on the hearts and minds of Hernando and Pasco County investigators" and put out another call for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830.

