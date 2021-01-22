ICE: 284 fake major league sports championship rings seized from Florida memorabilia store

The bust comes days before the NFL's conference championship games.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Buccaneers, Packers, Bills and Chiefs get ready to play in their NFL conference championship games, federal agents were busy seizing 284 fake rings replicating what some players will get to wear if their team comes out on top.

On Jan. 14 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations team stopped at Friendly Confines Collectibles in Oviedo where they say they found fake "sports championship rings" replicating teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA and WWE.

The bust followed a previous seizure made in November 2020 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who came across 54 counterfeit NFL rings and 30 counterfeit NBA rings destined for the same sports memorabilia shop, according to a press release.

That shipment came from China and "none of the rings appeared to be made of precious metals nor did they seem to contain precious gemstones."

“Counterfeiting creates wide-reaching dangers to society. Buying counterfeits–even though it may seem harmless to a consumer–hurts local & global economies, endangers people’s health and generates revenue for organized crime and even terrorism.” @HSITampa (A)DSAC David Pezzutti. https://t.co/si0ssJMz80 pic.twitter.com/HC9khutyXt — ICE (@ICEgov) January 21, 2021

“Counterfeiting creates wide-reaching dangers to society,” said HSI Tampa acting Deputy Special Agent in Charge David Pezzutti. “Buying counterfeits – even though it may seem harmless to a consumer – hurts local and global economies, endangers people’s health and generates revenue for organized crime and even terrorism.”

Miami and Tampa's Office of Field Operations Director Vernon T. Forest also noted that while everyone is looking for the best deal, buying fake goods is also dangerous to your health and safety.

"Remember, if the price is too good to be true, research the seller and make sure you are making an informed decision on what you are buying," he added.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it seizes roughly $4.3 million in merchandise daily across the nation.