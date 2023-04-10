'Rotten eggs': 29 people arrested for drunk driving during the holiday weekend, deputies say

One person blew a .219 and .214 on two separate breathalyzer tests after driving the wrong way on Interstate 275, authorities say.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Over the Easter holiday weekend, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they found more than two dozen of rotten eggs as 29 people were arrested for drunk driving.

From Friday to Sunday, the DUI Enforcement Squad with the sheriff's office made 29 driving under the influence arrests, including one man who blew a .219 and .214 on two separate breathalyzer tests after driving the wrong way on Interstate 275.

"Driving under the influence doesn't just put your life in danger, but it is also a blatant disregard for the safety of everyone on the road," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I commend our DUI enforcement squad for their tireless work, and we will continue to crack down on every individual that chooses to make this detrimental decision."

Several of the people arrested were repeat offenders and also charged with a felony DUI, the sheriff's office said in a news release.