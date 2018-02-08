LAKELAND, Fla. – A man involved in a double hit-and-run that left a woman dead early Thursday morning has turned himself in, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The search is on for a second driver who struck a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help after the first crash.

The sheriff's office said 20-year-old Corey Wesley Jones of Lakeland has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

The charges could be changed pending the autopsy on the victim who died.

The sheriff's office says Jones was driving the vehicle that struck the motor scooter being operated by Kelli Black this morning.

Sheriff Grady Judd said they are still looking for the second vehicle, described as a white Ford F-150.

Initially, the sheriff's office said Black was riding an unregistered scooter northbound around 2:20 a.m. Thursday on North Galloway Road just south of Kathleen Road. A vehicle, driven by Jones, a.k.a. D.B Da Kid, struck Black on the scooter and fled the scene, according to deputies.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The sheriff's office released surveillance video of the first crash.

RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video shows woman on scooter getting struck during Polk County hit-and-run crash

Kalen Lawson, 20, of Killeen, Texas, and his friend Markell Grant stopped to help Black, according to the sheriff's office. While the two were rendering aid, a white or light-colored pickup truck traveling northbound on North Galloway Road hit Lawson and Black. Grant was not injured, deputies said.

Black died at the scene after the second vehicle hit her, according to the sheriff's office.

Judd said Lawson is in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Medical Center with a "nasty fracture" to his leg. Lawson is also an active duty member of the U.S. Army, the sheriff's office said.

Kalen Lawson, a soldier in the US Army, is our hero-he’s the Good Samaritan who stopped with his friend Markell Grant to help Kelly Black, who was struck and killed early this AM on N Galloway Rd in north #Lakeland. We’re still searching for the suspect. Kalen has a broken leg. pic.twitter.com/Iu3DXcGQC3 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) August 2, 2018

During the news conference, Judd said Jones told investigators he knew he hit something and that he told his girlfriend he had been drinking.

Investigators said Corey Jones told them he knew he hit something and that he told his girlfriend he had been drinking.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe the truck in the second crash is a white or light-colored, 2000 model Ford F-150. Judd said that just seconds after Lawson and Grant got out to help Black, the second vehicle hit.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crashes is asked to call the sheriff's office at (863)298-6200. Tipsters who wish to be eligible for a cash reward can call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)226-8477.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Judd's Thursday morning news conference in its entirety

Watch: Click or tap here to watch aerials of the scene of the hit-and-run crash

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP