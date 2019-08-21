SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say two people have been arrested after a Slidell school resource officer found a large amount of cocaine stashed in a kindergartener's clothes.

The Slidell Police Department said the officer was reportedly alerted to the situation after a teacher spotted the 5-year-old student with a bag of white powder. The officer determined that the powder was cocaine and found two additional bags of crack cocaine stashed in the child's clothing.

Police say the child had no knowledge about the drugs.

Detectives later conducted a search warrant at the child's home and discovered more drugs, the police department said. Police arrested 23-year-old Angelica Stanley and 51-year-old Ellis Cousin at the house. Both were booked with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile.

The relationship between the suspects and the child was unclear Wednesday morning.

Slidell police said "proper steps" were taken to ensure the future well-being of the child.

---

---

