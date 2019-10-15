BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police Department arrested three men they say confessed to having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Police say the incident happened on 51st Street West on Sept. 10. The 15-year-old told her mother what happened, according to the news release.
Deondre Moore, 23, James West, 20, and Devin Veillard, 19, were located Sunday evening and arrested. Police say each man was interviewed and confessed to the allegations.
Moore was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile. West and Veillard were both charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile.
Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at (941) 932-9356 or Detective Michael Page at (941) 932-9314.
People who submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 dollars. Crime Stoppers can be reached toll-free at 1-866-634-8477.
