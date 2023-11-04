Police: 3 men responsible for person killed in Tampa shooting back in January

All three men were booked at Orient Road Jail.

TAMPA, Fla. — Three months since a person was killed after a shooting in Tampa, police say they have arrested three men in relation to the death.

Cornelious Mack, Jr, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, Waltonio McFadden, 22, was charged with principal in first-degree murder and Santonio Simmons, 46, was charged with tampering with physical evidence related to a felony.

Back in January, police responded to the area of North 24th Street and Ybor Street after receiving a report of gunshots in the area and found a man lying in the road shot multiple times, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Law enforcement says detectives spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence in the case by using vehicle GPS data, cellular location data and video surveillance.