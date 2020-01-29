GOLDEN, Colo. — One of three men found guilty Tuesday of murdering a woman and setting her body on fire in retaliation for her identifying one of them as a suspect in another crime has been sentenced and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The victim, identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) as Cymone Duran, 28, had apparently been shot multiple times before she was set on fire, deputies said.

The district attorney's office said in early 2018, Duran identified Alonso Quintana, 27, in a line-up in connection to a shooting in Adams County.

In retaliation, Quintana and two other members of the gang he was associated with lured her to a home in Denver, kidnapped her and then shot her 10 times while she begged for her life, the DA said. They later returned, poured gasoline on her body and set it on fire, according to the DA.

Her body was discovered at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2018, near the intersection of Nile Street and West 7th Avenue near Golden.

On Tuesday, a jury found the suspects guilty of the following charges:

Quintana,27:

First-degree murder – with intent/after deliberation

First-degree murder – felony murder

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Second-degree kidnapping

2 counts crime of violence (which are sentence enhancers)

Retaliation against a witness or victim

Violation of bail bond conditions

Abel Gallegos, 35

First-degree murder – with intent/after deliberation

First-degree murder – felony murder

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Second-degree kidnapping

2 counts crime of violence (which are sentence enhancers)

Retaliation against a witness or victim

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession with intent to MFG or distribute a controlled substance

Rene Rosales, 35

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder — with intent/after deliberation

Tampering with a deceased human body

Accessory to crime

Tampering with physical evidence

Gallegos was sentenced Friday to life without the possibility of parole plus 163 years.

Quintana and Rosales will be sentenced on Feb. 24.

