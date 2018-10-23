Three men have been accused of putting skimmer devices in gas pumps at a Riverview station, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

About 3:20 p.m. Saturday, surveillance video showed a white Ford F250 arriving at the station at 13202 Summerfield Blvd., where multiple skimmers have been installed since Oct. 4. A passenger got out of the pickup and walked over to a pump, and the Ford moved over to block the view of the man from the street.

Deputies said the suspect tried to open multiple pumps, causing damage to the equipment.

When the pickup left the station, the truck was stopped by deputies. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a skimming device, a gas station pump key, a crowbar, and a screwdriver.

The pickup's occupants -- Yunior Torres-Herrera, 33, Alain Garcia Blanco, 32, and David Fernandez, 20 -- were charged with one count of possession of a skimming device and three counts of possession of burglary tools.

More charges could be filed as detectives see if the men are linked to other skimming cases.

