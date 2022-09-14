Police: 3 people arrested on felony drugs charges in Sarasota

Authorities reportedly found illegal narcotics and a gun inside the house while executing a search warrant.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department arrested three people Friday on felony charges in connection to drugs.

Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at a home off of 40th Street in Sarasota which stemmed from a man dying of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at the house back in May.

After the search, 54-year-old Charles Allen, 37-year-old Sheena Denrow and 42-year-old Derek Morgan were arrested. The police department also explains officers found a gun and illegal narcotics inside the house, including:

38.7 grams of crack cocaine were found in the living room

35 grams of powder cocaine were found in a bedroom

Smith & Wesson .40 Semi-Automatic which was stolen out of Sarasota County

$2,701 was also found on Morgan when he was arrested.

"We are going to continue to execute search warrants in the City of Sarasota," Chief Rex Troche said in a statement. "If you live in the City of Sarasota and you see illegal activity happening in your neighborhood, call us. You can remain anonymous. We'll investigate every tip, and we'll continue to work to stop illegal narcotics in our beautiful city."

The three arrested are facing the following charges.

Allen

Trafficking in Cocaine 28g - 200g (Felony)

Possession of a Structure for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Denrow

Trafficking in Cocaine 28g - 200g (Felony)

Possession of a Structure for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Morgan

Two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine 28g-200g (Felony)

Possession of Conveyance of Structure for Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Felony)