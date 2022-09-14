Police: 3 people arrested on felony drugs charges in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department arrested three people Friday on felony charges in connection to drugs.
Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at a home off of 40th Street in Sarasota which stemmed from a man dying of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at the house back in May.
After the search, 54-year-old Charles Allen, 37-year-old Sheena Denrow and 42-year-old Derek Morgan were arrested. The police department also explains officers found a gun and illegal narcotics inside the house, including:
- 38.7 grams of crack cocaine were found in the living room
- 35 grams of powder cocaine were found in a bedroom
- Smith & Wesson .40 Semi-Automatic which was stolen out of Sarasota County
$2,701 was also found on Morgan when he was arrested.
"We are going to continue to execute search warrants in the City of Sarasota," Chief Rex Troche said in a statement. "If you live in the City of Sarasota and you see illegal activity happening in your neighborhood, call us. You can remain anonymous. We'll investigate every tip, and we'll continue to work to stop illegal narcotics in our beautiful city."
The three arrested are facing the following charges.
Allen
- Trafficking in Cocaine 28g - 200g (Felony)
- Possession of a Structure for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Denrow
- Trafficking in Cocaine 28g - 200g (Felony)
- Possession of a Structure for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Morgan
- Two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine 28g-200g (Felony)
- Possession of Conveyance of Structure for Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Felony)
There's still an open investigation taking place into the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.