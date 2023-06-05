Authorities: 3 people hurt in Zephyrhills gas station shooting

Law enforcement reportedly has the accused gunman in custody.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Three people are hurt after a shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Zephyrhills, authorities say.

The three people were shot at a 7-Eleven gas station on 5th Avenue, a public information officer with the city of Zephyrhills told 10 Tampa Bay.

One person hurt was reportedly taken to Lakeland Regional Health and another was transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

Law enforcement has not yet said if the shooting occurred inside or outside the gas station, but do say the accused gunman is in custody and police officers have recovered the gun.