3 Tampa teens accused of breaking into several cars, stealing credit cards

One of the teens is also accused of carrying a firearm in his waistband.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say three teens are accused of breaking into several cars in a Tampa neighborhood over the course of multiple nights.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a person alerted authorities of multiple people burglarizing cars and a neighbor's garage near S. Kissimmee Street, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

About seven cars were reportedly unlocked and ransacked while a garage door was open due to an opener located inside of the car.

Law enforcement say they began to search the area and found the three teens walking along W. Interbay Boulevard.

One of the three teens was found carrying a firearm in his waistband along with stolen credit cards and a military identification that linked back to a person in the area of Kissimmee Street, police say.

All teens were arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and multiple counts of an unoccupied conveyance. The teen found with a gun is facing additional charges of carrying a concealed firearm and a minor in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say they are still investigating who owns the weapon.