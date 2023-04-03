Polk County sheriff: 3 teens arrested in connection to car burglaries in Dundee

The teens reportedly had face coverings and burglary tools along with computer equipment and purses which were all stolen from the burglarized cars.

DUNDEE, Fla. — Three teens were arrested in connection to cars broken into in a Dundee neighborhood early Monday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office explains in a news release.

A car alarm alerted the neighborhood to car burglars which brought out deputies at around 12:27 a.m. The deputies, along with drone and K-9 units, responded to the Ridge of Dundee subdivision after one of the residents reported seeing three men wearing dark clothing with backpacks on.

The drone unit was able to spot a "suspicious" black sedan in the area, which was then stopped by deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, the three people inside the car, one 18-year-old and two 19-year-old men, matched the description given by the resident, who also had their car broken into.

They reportedly had face coverings and burglary tools along with computer equipment and purses which were all stolen from the burglarized cars.

“What a perfect example of ‘See something, say something,’ and how well it can work," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Deputies were notified immediately and given a good description of the suspects. It was a great job by the witness and the responding deputies.”

All three were arrested and are facing the following charges:

AR’Z Jovn Clowers, 18, from Dundee

Burglary of Conveyance (F3, 2 Counts)

Attempted Burglary of Conveyance (F3)

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3)

Possession of Burglary Tools (F3)

Grand Theft (F3)

Petit Theft (M2)

Violation of Juvenile Probation

Armondo Colon, 19, from Haines City

Burglary of Conveyance (F3, 2 Counts)

Attempted Burglary of Conveyance (F3)

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3)

Possession of Burglary Tools (F3)

Petit Theft (M2)

Izaya Dillon, 19, from Haines City

Burglary of Conveyance (F3, 2 Counts)

Attempted Burglary of Conveyance (F3)

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3)

Possession of Burglary Tools (F3)

Petit Theft (M2)

Warrant for Failure to Appear

Citation for Driving While License Suspended/Revoked