3 teens arrested for reported attack, robbery of girl with special needs in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Three teens were arrested for reportedly robbing and attacking another teenager with special needs.

On Feb. 17, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a disturbance with weapons in the area of Willard Place in Palm Coast.

The 19-year-old victim told deputies that a teenage boy and two teen girls, that she only knew by their nicknames, had terrorized and beaten her.

The victim, who is on the autism spectrum, advised that the group accused her of damaging their vehicle and began threatening her. The victim advised that she then requested to be driven home, but they refused.

The vehicle then stopped on Willard Place where two suspects reportedly produced a pocket knife and a stun gun. The victim says she attempted to call 911 but the three suspects wrestled the phone away and prevented her from being able to call for help.

The victim says she frantically attempted to exit the vehicle and run, however, once she managed to escape the vehicle, one of the female suspects attempted to “taze” the victim with the stun gun before the other female suspect began punching her in the face and head repeatedly.

The victim told deputies was eventually able to get away from her attackers. A neighbor came to her aide by calling 911 and alerting law enforcement of what happened.

Deputies say the three suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s cell phone and other valuable personal belongings.

FCSO Detectives met with the victim and worked with her for hours to obtain the full story and all the details of what occurred. The team was able to locate and arrest all three suspects.

Deputies say the two 17-year-old female suspects were charged with robbery with a weapon, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim preventing communication to law enforcement, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

One of the ladies was additionally charged with possession of fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine, along with obstruction, at the time of her arrest.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery with weapon and tampering with a victim preventing communication to law enforcement.