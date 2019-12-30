DALLAS — Detectives are investigating the death of an infant after the baby's body was found in a cooler over the weekend, officials say.

Child abuse detectives were contacted around 2 p.m.Saturday, by a special investigator with Child Protective Services, according to authorities.

The call was regarding the welfare check of a 3-week-old infant at a motel in the 8300 block of South Lancaster in Dallas, officials say.

Detectives say when they arrived at the motel, they found the baby in a cooler inside the motel room.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Corey Foreman at 214-275-1300.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

