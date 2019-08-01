TAMPA, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy shot in the stomach inside a home is expected to survive, Tampa police said.

Police are still looking for the man who ran from the apartment with a gun.

The man might have been in the room with the boy during the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Riverhills Drive and Rio Bravo Court, police said.

Police said no other witnesses were in the room during the shooting, so investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

First responders airlifted the boy to Tampa General Hospital. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound across the stomach.

