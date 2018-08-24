ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It took a traffic stop to find and arrest a 32-year-old man who committed sexual battery against a 14-year-old girl and holding her against her will.

St. Petersburg Police Department officials said they found Joseph Brown completely by chance during a traffic stop.

Brown is accused of committing sexual battery against a 14-year-old girl without consent and providing her with what investigators called an “intoxicating substance” that incapacitated her, according to an affidavit.

St. Petersburg police said the victim and Brown knew of each other, but she did not know his real name so it was difficult for investigators to locate Brown.

Brown was also charged with kidnapping for holding the victim against her will with the intent to commit or facilitate a felony, the affidavit said.

