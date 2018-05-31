RUSKIN, Fla. -- The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for help in finding a man suspected of killing two women and an unborn child in January.

According to officials, McKinsie Alexander Lyons, who also goes by McKinsie Sharp, broke into a home in Ruskin and shot two people, Juanita Donna Solorzano, 33, and Alexis Martinez, 24. Both were found shot to death on Jan. 24 at 2611 14th Ave.

Officials confirmed Monday, Feb. 12, that Solorzano was pregnant.

Original story: Suspect identified in Ruskin double murder, death of unborn child

The United States Marshal's Florida Regional Fugitive task is now offering a $3K reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of Lyons.

Lyons is described as a 6'1" black male who is around 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Ruskin and Wimauma.

Lyons faces charges of two first-degree murders, the murder of an unborn child, burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP