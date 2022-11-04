Deputies: 4 people found dead in Orlando home where woman was shot

"...we don't know whether or how the people inside the home who were shot are related," detectives wrote in a release obtained by WESH.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida deputies are investigating after four people were found dead inside an Orlando home.

Early Friday morning, a woman was shot at a home on Myers Drive and ran to a neighbor's house for help, the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote.

When deputies responded to the home where the woman reported being shot, they said four bodies were inside.

The surviving woman was taken to the hospital, WESH reports. Her condition is not known.

Detectives believe everyone is accounted for and there is no danger to the community, according to the sheriff's office.

"It's very early in the investigation and we don't know whether or how the people inside the home who were shot are related," detectives wrote in a release obtained by WESH.