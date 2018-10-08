TAMPA, Fla. - Eleven suspects from Polk County have entered guilty pleas for drug charges the Department of Justice says caused the deaths of four people and caused serious bodily injury to another person.

Dalyshia Dexter, John Brown, Jeminine Poe, Justin Martin, Prince Grant, Dominic Matthews, William Jones, Ladarius Oglesby, Naboris Lampkin, Hasan Pearson, and Salik Stevens face penalties ranging from 10 years in federal prison to life behind bars, according to investigators.

The charges included conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin, 400 hundred grams of fentanyl, and 100 grams of a fentanyl analogue, the distribution of which prosecutors say resulted in four deaths and in serious bodily injury to a victim.

In plea agreements, the defendants said they were part of an organization that conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogues, and operated in and around Lakeland.

As part of the conspiracy, Stevens and Pearson received controlled substances in packages shipped from New Jersey, according to court reports.

The defendants then distributed the drugs in packages in user amounts referred to as “bindles,” to Lakeland dealers, according to U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez.

Law enforcement identified several overdoses in Polk County between February and April 2017, that were linked to the defendants’ organization. Investigators identified four victims who had died from ingesting furanyl fentanyl and carfentanil sold by the defendants’ organization. One victim was medically resuscitated after a carfentanil overdose in connection to the defendants’ organization, according to investigators.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP