15-year-old among 4 found dead in Florida home; father of teen arrested

Domenico Gigante is accused of breaking into the house of his ex-girlfriend's house in the middle of the night before gunfire erupted.

COCOA, Fla. — Four people were found dead, including a child, in the Canaveral Groves area of Cocoa, Florida, and that child's father has been arrested, according to a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Domenico Gigante, 36, of Rockledge, is charged with four counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Brevard County sheriff's deputies responded to a home early Wednesday morning on Alan Shephard Avenue after dispatch received a 911 call from a child inside the house that said four people who lived there had been shot, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Once deputies arrived, they found four people identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, Michael Watson, 36, Constance Terwilliger, 35, and 15-year-old Kiara Terwilliger, dead from gunshot wounds. Two children who were not hurt in the shooting were also inside the home when deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Through the investigation, deputies believe Gigante had a previous relationship with Constance Terwilliger and is the father of Kiara Terwilliger. Based on the evidence collected, Gigante left his home at around 1 a.m., went to the Canaveral Groves house, broke in and shot the four people inside, the sheriff's office reports. It's believed that he left and went back home.

Anyone with information about Gigante is asked to Agent Bruce Connors of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8400.

The two surviving children were in the process of being reunited with other family members following the deadly shooting, the sheriff's office said.