4 hurt in East Tampa shooting; police investigating

Police do not have anyone in custody.

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for the gunman who injured four people in a shooting Wednesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to Courtland Street North and East Chelsea Street where they found three men and one woman injured by gunfire, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

They were transported to Tampa General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police said they do not have anyone in custody and did not immediately release a motive for the shooting. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate.

The shooting took place in a residential area near a small convenient store called The Blue Store. At least 30 evidence markers were scattered across the street where the shooting took place.