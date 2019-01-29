PEMBROKE PINES, Fla — Four children were orphaned Tuesday after their father killed their mother, then turned the gun on himself, Pembroke Pines police said.

Around 9:05 a.m., police were called to their home after an anonymous caller said the four children had not gone to school for a week.

Outside the home, police met with the father, who they say appeared impaired. Asked if he was drunk or on drugs, officers say the man said yes. He then told them his wife had left him and he was having a rough time.

Police said the man kept putting his hands in his pocket, so they began to search him, but the man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head. Despite rescue efforts, he died at the scene.

Police went inside the home and found four children under the age of 10. They found the body of the children's mother in a bedroom. Investigators said she appeared to be dead for several days.

The incident is being treated as a homicide/suicide, police said. The names of those involved have not been released.

The children showed no signs of physical injuries. They were taken to a secure location.

