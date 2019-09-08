CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and two women accused of sneaking a cell phone into the Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies say Terrika Hall – who works as a food service provider for Trinity Servies Groups and works in the kitchen at the jail – supplied the phone.

The sheriff’s office said inmates Cedric Burton and Devin Russell were assigned to the kitchen, working with Hall.

According to deputies, Kaylyn Fudge is Russell’s girlfriend. Fudge purchased the phone for Russell on June 27 and provided it to Hall.

Fudge is accused of providing Hall an extra phone battery and $200 for bringing the phone to Russell. Deputies say Hall was also paid $100 each week to bring extra phone batteries for Russell.

Burton and Russell admitted to having the cell phone on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hall, 31; Fudge, 24; Burton, 39; and Russell, 24; are each charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

