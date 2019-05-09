POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies say they investigated possible drug exposure with students at George Jenkins High School Thursday.

A 14-year-old Lakeland boy is accused of filling juice with an unknown type of drug dissolved in it and giving it to another 15-year-old female student. Both the boy and girl knowingly drank some of the juice with the drug in it, according to deputies.

Deputies say the liquid in the bottle later tested positive for MDMA, or ecstasy, and both students were taken to the Lakeland Regional Health Center for exposure.

A baggie with 4.5 Alprazolam pills was found in the boy's backpack that he does not have a prescription for, according to deputies.

Deputies say they searched another 14-year-old student and found a small plastic baggie with four Alprazolam pills who also did not have a prescription for the drugs.

He told deputies he and the other boy found the baggies on the side of the road a few days ago and decided to split up the pills. The boy was also sent to the hospital for possible exposure.

Another 15-year-old told deputies she did not drink the juice with MDMA in it but handled the bottle. Deputies say she was sent to the hospital a precaution for possible exposure to MDMA.

The first 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of MDMA and intent to distribute MDMA within 1000 feet of a school, possession of Alprazolam, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He tested positive for amphetamines in his system, deputies say.

The second 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also tested positive for amphetamines in his system, deputies say.

One of the girls was treated and released and the other is being held for observation at the hospital. One of the girls had Amphetamines in her system and the other did not. Deputies say neither of the girls were charged.

