40 DUI arrests made during Thanksgiving holiday in Hillsborough County

There were also two DUI cases that resulted in a trip to the hospital.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — While families spent time together over the Thanksgiving holiday, Hillsborough County deputies were busy keeping the roadways clear of unsafe drivers, the sheriff's office said.

From Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted "Operation Turkey Trot." It resulted in numerous traffic stops and arrests.

The operation ended with 268 traffic stops, 21 citations, 253 warnings, 40 DUI arrests and two DUI hospital cases, according to the sheriff's office.

"Holidays are a treasured time, and we all love getting together with our relatives, but their safe return is key,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "While Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season has just begun, and I want to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly."

Chronister also wanted to remind people that if they consume alcohol, to either designate a sober driver or arrange a ride.