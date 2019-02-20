WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 44-year-old man was arrested after Pasco County deputies say he molested two young girls, ages 10 and 6.

Luis Accevedo, 44, was charged with sexual battery of a victim younger than 12.

The 10-year-old victim told deputies she was at Accevedo's home when he put his genitals in her mouth. The victim told deputies Accevedo told her not to say anything about the incident to anyone.

The victim also said she had seen Accevedo do the same thing to another child who is 6 years old.

The child also told deputies Accevedo showed her a pornographic video and told her to imitate the woman in the video.

