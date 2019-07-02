SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old man is charged with sexual battery on a child under 12 who spent nights at his house every other weekend for nearly a year.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s arrest report, Marvin Jay Lee abused the 10-year old girl on a beige couch multiple times in his home.

The affidavit says that Lee was not related to the girl, but he told deputies he was the sole male figure in the 10-year-old girl’s life.

Lee was arrested on Feb. 6 and is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial.

